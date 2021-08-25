Axe Price Reaches $0.0473 on Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Axe has a total market capitalization of $248,972.37 and approximately $59,769.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $426.45 or 0.00891649 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 391.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

