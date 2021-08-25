BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) and Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Head to Head Analysis

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) and BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Eurofins Scientific and BAE Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eurofins Scientific 2 2 3 0 2.14 BAE Systems 0 4 8 0 2.67

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eurofins Scientific and BAE Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eurofins Scientific $6.21 billion 4.22 $616.27 million $3.95 37.28 BAE Systems $22.02 billion 1.16 $1.67 billion $2.14 14.83

BAE Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Eurofins Scientific. BAE Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eurofins Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Eurofins Scientific has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAE Systems has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eurofins Scientific and BAE Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eurofins Scientific N/A N/A N/A BAE Systems N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of BAE Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BAE Systems beats Eurofins Scientific on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Gilles G. Martin in 1987 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems. The Cyber & Intelligence segment provides solutions to modernize, maintain, and test cyber-harden aircraft, radars, missile systems, and mission applications that detect and deter threats to national security; systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services for C5ISR systems and enterprise IT networks; and solutions and services to enhance the collection, analysis, and processing of data across the US civilian and military intelligence communities. It also offers data intelligence solutions to defend against national-scale threats, protect their networks, and data against attacks; security and intelligence solutions to the United Kingdom government and allied international governments; anti-fraud and regulatory compliance solutions; and enterprise-level data and digital services. The Platforms & Services (US) segment manufactures combat vehicles, weapons, and munitions, as well as provides ship repair services and the management of government-owned munitions facilities. The Air segment develops, manufactures, upgrades, and supports combat and jet trainer aircraft. The Maritime segment designs, manufactures, and supports surface ships, submarines, torpedoes, radars, and command and combat systems; and supplies naval gun systems. It also supplies naval weapon systems, missile launchers, and precision munitions. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Farnborough, the United Kingdom.

