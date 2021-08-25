Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) versus CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Financial Contrast

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) and CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Banco Bradesco and CNB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 1 1 0 2.50 CNB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and CNB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 20.84% 17.20% 1.54% CNB Financial 21.12% 14.78% 1.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banco Bradesco and CNB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $19.38 billion 2.25 $3.21 billion $0.37 12.11 CNB Financial $195.23 million 2.17 $32.74 million $2.60 9.65

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than CNB Financial. CNB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bradesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Banco Bradesco pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CNB Financial pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CNB Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CNB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNB Financial has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of CNB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of CNB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CNB Financial beats Banco Bradesco on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds. The company was founded by Amador Aguiar on March 10, 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Clearfield, PA.

