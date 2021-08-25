Band Protocol (BAND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $323.02 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for $9.18 or 0.00019081 BTC on major exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $323.02 million and approximately $75.63 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00054414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00050026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.28 or 0.00786373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00099894 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

