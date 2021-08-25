Bank of America Boosts Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $82.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

AFRM opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. Affirm has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $146.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 1.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

