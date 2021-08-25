Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Increased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 372,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 45,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 34.0% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 271,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 69,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.15. 2,190,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,751,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.