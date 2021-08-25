Bank of America Initiates Coverage on PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.41% from the stock’s current price.

PWSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PowerSchool has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

PWSC opened at $30.43 on Monday. PowerSchool has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $31.08.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

