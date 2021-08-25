Bank of America Lowers CAE (NYSE:CAE) to Underperform

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price target on CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of CAE stock opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. CAE has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of CAE by 1,518.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.