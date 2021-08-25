Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Announces Earnings Results

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BMO opened at $103.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $56.96 and a fifty-two week high of $106.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.8782 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$152.00 price target (up from C$150.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.44.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

