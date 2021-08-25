Base Protocol (BASE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $22,870.00

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.06 or 0.00004218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Base Protocol has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $22,870.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00054417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00053209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.82 or 0.00785748 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00101542 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 705,498 coins and its circulating supply is 521,089 coins. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

