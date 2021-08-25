BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$70.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BCE. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$63.55.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$64.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.14. BCE has a 12-month low of C$52.52 and a 12-month high of C$65.16.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.