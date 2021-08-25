Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Grows Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 96,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 486.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 22,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 18,765 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.27. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRO. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

