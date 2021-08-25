Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Purchases Shares of 602 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 31.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

In related news, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $928,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 122,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,254.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.12. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.