Benchmark Protocol Market Cap Reaches $8.58 Million (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.58 million and $202,644.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00002731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00055102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014992 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00050276 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.08 or 0.00794803 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol (MARK) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 13,365,235 coins and its circulating supply is 6,515,864 coins. The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

