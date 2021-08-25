Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AVLR. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Avalara from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avalara presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.13.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $176.00 on Tuesday. Avalara has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $185.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 589,670 shares in the company, valued at $76,786,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $260,968.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,762 shares of company stock valued at $12,916,361. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 91.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Avalara by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 36,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

