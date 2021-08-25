Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

BBY opened at $121.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total transaction of $884,865.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,771.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $463,730.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,820.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 182,310 shares of company stock worth $20,992,794 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.65.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

