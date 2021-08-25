Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.09 EPS

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BBY traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.45. 79,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,441. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.60. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $95.93 and a 52-week high of $128.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $10,452,662.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,442,867.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $463,730.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,820.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,310 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,794. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

