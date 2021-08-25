Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.09 EPS

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $122.18. 35,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,441. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.60. Best Buy has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $463,730.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,820.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $10,452,662.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,031 shares in the company, valued at $19,442,867.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,310 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,794. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

