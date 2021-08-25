BFT Financial Group LLC Purchases 987 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BFT Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,692 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.68.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.78. 53,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,771. The firm has a market cap of $144.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

