BFT Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 0.8% of BFT Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 176.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA traded down $4.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,286,870. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $152.80 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.30.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

