BFT Financial Group LLC Sells 450 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BFT Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $55.68. The company had a trading volume of 505,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,897,596. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $235.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. HSBC dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

