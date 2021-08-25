BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.48% from the company’s previous close.

BIGC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BIGC stock opened at $58.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a PE ratio of -87.92. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $162.50.

In other news, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 13,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $757,045.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,721 shares in the company, valued at $13,417,932.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 48,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $2,734,738.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,521,412.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 795,036 shares of company stock valued at $52,261,747 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in BigCommerce by 217.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.