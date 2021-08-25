BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Receives $65.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 19,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $755,730.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,535,943.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $2,152,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,406,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,169 shares of company stock worth $2,943,381. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter valued at about $793,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,781,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BioAtla by 7,262.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 79,018 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,567,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BCAB traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $40.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,409. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.91. BioAtla has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). As a group, equities analysts predict that BioAtla will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

