Bismuth (BIS) Reaches Market Cap of $2.27 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 68.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $4,223.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004704 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000068 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,053,068 coins and its circulating supply is 21,939,979 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

