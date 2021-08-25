BitCoal Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last Week (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 25th. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $25,829.45 and approximately $40.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.29 or 0.00644853 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 80.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001672 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000153 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

