Bitcoin Diamond Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11.77 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $491.05 million and approximately $11.77 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $2.63 or 0.00005376 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001041 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002155 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00038256 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00030448 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

