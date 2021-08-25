BitTorrent (BTT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $448.03 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and $448.03 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00061271 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00010607 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009528 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009130 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002915 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.