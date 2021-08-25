BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Director Sells $274,279.32 in Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $63.42.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,057,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,674,000 after purchasing an additional 235,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,411,000 after purchasing an additional 257,522 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,902,000 after acquiring an additional 141,527 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 805,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,572,000 after acquiring an additional 118,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,048,000 after acquiring an additional 36,853 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BJRI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.