Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,155 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $33,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLKB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at $488,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after buying an additional 24,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 11.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

In other Blackbaud news, Director George H. Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $218,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,543 shares of company stock valued at $859,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.