BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CRO Mark Woodhams Sells 23,333 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total transaction of $2,518,330.69. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 53,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,748,028.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BlackLine stock opened at $110.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.12. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.45 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. Analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

