BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CRO Mark Woodhams Sells 23,333 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total transaction of $2,518,330.69. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 53,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,748,028.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
BlackLine stock opened at $110.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.12. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.45 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. Analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.
BlackLine Company Profile
BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.
