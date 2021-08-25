Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,003,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Blue Apron worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter valued at $2,964,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 39.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 31,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APRN opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -3.44.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.12. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $124.01 million during the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Blue Apron Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.