BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get BM Technologies alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMTX. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group began coverage on BM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BMTX stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,198. BM Technologies has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $18.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.27.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.23. On average, research analysts forecast that BM Technologies will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BM Technologies news, Director Aaron Hodari purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 29.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BM Technologies (BMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.