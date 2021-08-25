BMO Capital Markets Increases Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $70.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s previous close.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.28.

Shares of MRVL opened at $62.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.05. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $34.56 and a 12 month high of $62.83.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

