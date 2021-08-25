Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.16.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$51.50 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

BEI.UN traded up C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$46.55. 37,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,954. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -15.44. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$25.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.23.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

