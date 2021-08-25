Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Tops $1.92 on Top Exchanges

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.92 or 0.00003937 BTC on major exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $74.38 million and approximately $6.95 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded up 50.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $251.81 or 0.00517642 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003506 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009571 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.04 or 0.01175945 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,836,589 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.