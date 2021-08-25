Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys Shares of 823 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after buying an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after acquiring an additional 682,073 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,391,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $374.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $360.75. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $374.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

