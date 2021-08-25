Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $506,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $30,784.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,925 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,848. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $152.39 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

