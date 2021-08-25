Boston Financial Mangement LLC Reduces Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 50.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after buying an additional 15,846,189 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,848,000 after buying an additional 7,881,210 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Carrier Global by 9,982.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,467,000 after buying an additional 5,310,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 19,216.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,683,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,486 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 310.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,339,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. UBS Group cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CARR opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $57.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

