Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,559,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $630,353,000 after acquiring an additional 54,372 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,332,000 after buying an additional 3,139,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,667,000 after buying an additional 49,122 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,398,000 after buying an additional 805,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,937,000 after buying an additional 431,951 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.77.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $193.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.