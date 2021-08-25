Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 8,250 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,342 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,502,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,442 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,092,000 after purchasing an additional 936,202 shares during the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $147.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

