Boston Financial Mangement LLC Trims Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Carrier Global stock opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

