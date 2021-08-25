Brantley J. Standridge Sells 4,500 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.37.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Amundi bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $390,832,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 230.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,794,000 after buying an additional 4,232,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after buying an additional 3,823,712 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,514,000 after buying an additional 3,449,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 379.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,828 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

