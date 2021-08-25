Brantley J. Standridge Sells 4,500 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.37.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Amundi bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $390,832,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 230.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,794,000 after buying an additional 4,232,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after buying an additional 3,823,712 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,514,000 after buying an additional 3,449,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 379.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,828 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.
