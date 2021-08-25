Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,101 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $36,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 32.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 39,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 28.2% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 186,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,494,000 after purchasing an additional 41,150 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.6% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 44,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 47.5% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.88.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,518,405.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,505 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $143.55 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.05 and a 1 year high of $182.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.71. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

