Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 75,248 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 75,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580,235 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,212,000 after acquiring an additional 932,848 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,323,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,514,000 after acquiring an additional 26,253 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,190,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,404,000 after acquiring an additional 205,806 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,905 shares in the last quarter.

IEF opened at $117.24 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $122.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

