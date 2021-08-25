Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,109 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 70.2% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Eaton by 195.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

NYSE ETN opened at $169.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $170.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,319 shares of company stock worth $7,918,856. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.