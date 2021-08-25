Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $6.33 Million in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 170,736 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 3.14% of Evans Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVBN. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $211.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.21. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVBN shares. Hovde Group cut Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $85,075.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,292.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

