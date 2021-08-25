Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Cut to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Truist Financial currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BNL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.38.

NYSE BNL opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.47.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. Analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

In related news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 107.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 180,357 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 147.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 136,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

