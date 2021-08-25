Brokerages Anticipate Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to Announce $1.27 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to post $1.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.31. Altria Group posted earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,820,000 after purchasing an additional 635,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,656 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,739 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.55. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

