Brokerages Anticipate Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.69 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will report sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.72 billion and the lowest is $2.67 billion. Amphenol posted sales of $2.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year sales of $10.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.39 billion to $10.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $11.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%.

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.61.

In related news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $6,063,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,334,220 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Amphenol by 67.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,483,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,021. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $75.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

