Brokerages Anticipate CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to Post $0.58 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.58. CIRCOR International reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CIR traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $35.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,264. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $720.70 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

